NARROWSBURG – Groups and individuals interested in joining forces to plan for a potential Upper Delaware River land-based cleanup event in 2020 are invited to a roundtable meeting on Tuesday, July 30, to brainstorm ideas.

Two sessions will be offered at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m., hosted by the Upper Delaware Council (UDC) at its 211 Bridge St., Narrowsburg, NY office.

UDC Water Use/Resource Management Committee Chairperson Andrew Boyar (Town of Highland) will explain the concept and objectives of a coordinated cleanup.

Geographic boundaries within the five-county Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River in New York and Pennsylvania will be discussed, along with setting a target date in 2020, which marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Logistical considerations up for discussion will include leadership, methodologies, permits, sponsorships/fundraising, equipment and supplies, collection sites and litter disposal, incentives for participation, and outreach/publicity.

Those who have experience with organizing existing litter cleanup programs are encouraged to share their insights about available resources and programs to support this effort.

For planning purposes, please email info@upperdelawarecouncil.org or call (845) 252-3022 to indicate intentions to attend the roundtable afternoon or evening session, or to provide contact information for future meetings.