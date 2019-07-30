WAYNE COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to two accidents in northern Wayne County on July 26.

According to a release, issued by Trooper Jamison Warner, the first crash occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Peggy Runway in Damascus Township.

The incident occurred when the driver, Menachem Sorkin, 21, of Brooklyn, NY, was traveling east “...when the edge of the roadway pavement collapsed, pulling the truck off the travel lane and down to the unfinished berm.”

The truck then “...collided with the guard rail, which also collapsed, causing the truck to overturn down the embankment.”

The release states Sorkin was able to jump from the vehicle “...before it overturned and traveled to the bottom of the steep drop off.”

When police arrived on scene, Sorkin told police “...he was delivering garbage from The Kings Soldiers camp to a landfill in New York.”

He related to officers that while he was traveling down the hill, “....the roadway suddenly gave out, pulling the truck off the road and into the guard rail.”

During the investigation, police state “...the roadway had recently been resurfaced...” and that “...no white fog line was present marking the boundary of the road.”

The release nots that “...there was no berm in place, leaving an approximate six to 10 inch drop off at the travel lane edge.”

Police also observed “...where the pavement...collapsed under the right side tires of Sorkin's vehicle, causing the onset of the crash.”

Personnel on scene “...related that where the guard rail had collapsed has been previously marked to be replaced due to damage.”

The Beach Lake Volunteer Fire Department provided scene security and traffic control.

With roadway conditions found to be the cause of the crash, no citations were issued.

Warner responded to a second incident Friday that occurred in Preston Township on Como Road.

The release states that at approximately 5:16 p.m., two vehicles traveling north collided when one, driven by Charles Hathaway, 27, of Cheektowaga, NY, “...slowed to turn left onto a private dirt road.”

A second vehicle, driven by C. Davanzo, 25 of Hancock, NY, “...attempted to pass Hathaway's truck on the left and was struck in the right rear, damaging the rear axel.”

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The release states a citation will be filed for unsafe passing.