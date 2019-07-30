Seven members of Phi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International attended the 82nd annual Pennsylvania State Organization Convention at the Nittany Lion Inn in State College. Attending were Grace Clauss, Chapter President, Debbie Nolan, First Vice-President, Doris Goerlitz, Sharon Herzog, June Horton, Gayle Koropchak, and Monique Lautenschlager.

Via challenging workshops, which reflected the theme "Circle of Membership," the Pennsylvania State members exchanged ideas on educational issues with other "key" Pennsylvania women teachers. Convention attendees were able to discuss and participate in activities to gain information, updates, and a support network within the local chapters.

Friday evening's activities began with the presentation of the Album of Distinction Award. This award is given to recognize a Delta Kappa Gamma member who has already received an honor or distinction beyond Delta Kappa Gamma. Awardees in Phi Chapter included Sharon Herzog, who received the "Paul Harris Fellow" International Foundation of Rotary award, and June Horton, who received a special mission recognition pin and certificate from the Paupack United Methodist Church.

The "Presentation of the Flags," under the direction of Monique Lautenschalger, opened the First General Session Saturday morning. It was an honor to welcome Jane Tanner, the Northeast Regional Director, who was the keynote speaker. She brought news to the membership from International Headquarters.

At the celebration luncheon of Chapter birthdays, members in attendance with forty years or more of membership were recognized. Phi Chapter was proud to witness the recognition of Doris Goerlitz for her sixty years of membership in Delta Kappa Gamma.

The keynote speaker at the Presidents' Banquet Saturday evening was Dr. Angela Bloomquist, a certified school psychologist in the greater Pittsburgh area. Her presentation was entitled Female Empowerment: Understanding Harassment and How to Help Our Youth Respond.

At the Second General Session on Sunday morning, Monique Lautenschlager, a member of the State Scholarship Committee, assisted in the distribution of Enrichment Grants to deserving recipients. She also directed "Retiring the Flags" at the closing ceremony of that session.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International was founded on May 11, 1929 in Austin, Texas, by Dr. Annie Webb Blanton, along with eleven other women educators. The Society's mission is promoting professional and personal growth of women educators in education.