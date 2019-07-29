Saint Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn, PA. is holding an Indoor Yard Sale, at St. Michael's Hall, 403 Delaware Street, Jermyn, onFriday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This will benefit Saint Michael's Scholarship Fund for Continuing Education for their own parishioners. Many new items and raffles will be available. Contact Pro-Deacon, Father Gabriel Petorak at 570-876-1241 St. Michael Orthodox Church is part of the Diocese of Eastern Pennsylvania, which is presided over by The Most Reverend Mark (Maymon), Archbishop of Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania. Our mission is to strengthen and encourage the faithful who reside within Jermyn and the local area.