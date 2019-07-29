LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Lackawanna County is pleased to announce they will host the 51st annual Lionel Collectors Club of America’s Convention and Toy Train Show. From July 16 to 21, 2021, an estimated 1,200 train enthusiasts will pour into the Electric City to delight in the magic of railroad history in a city that was built on trains.

“It’s hard to find a better venue for a model train club than the Steamtown National Historic Site with its roundhouse and operating turntable,” said Bob Carter, Lionel Collectors Club of America (LCCA) Convention Co-Chair.

“All this and more makes Lackawanna County one of the great tourist locations in the country. Not only the history, but also the fabulous scenery makes this one of our favorite convention venues.”

The Lionel Collectors Club of America travels around the country for its conventions and chooses cities with a rich history around train vessels for its members to get excited about. Past cities include Seattle, Chicago and Tacoma, Wash.

Each convention includes seminars on Lionel trains, junior member activities for children and multiple receptions and meet-and-greets. Visitors to the county can also look forward to trolley rides and tours of the Electric City Trolley Museum.

“We are thrilled The Lionel Collectors Club of America has chosen to host their event in Lackawanna County,” said Curt Camoni, executive director for Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Between our locomotive history and Lionel’s love of trains, there could not be a more perfect place for this convention.”

Some of the week’s events will be free and open to the public, while others will be restricted to attendees with Lionel Collectors Club of America memberships.

“Scranton has such a great collection of train locomotives,” said Kenneth Kelly, LCCA President. “Our attendees will be excited to see and learn so much during the convention.”

For more information, visit www.visitnepa.org.