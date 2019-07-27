GREENE TOWNSHIP - “What has been done to address the standing water at the intersection of Lake Russell and Split Rock Road?,” resident Wayne Garofalo asked the Greene Township supervisors at their July meeting.

GREENE TOWNSHIP - “What has been done to address the standing water at the intersection of Lake Russell and Split Rock Road?,” resident Wayne Garofalo asked the Greene Township supervisors at their July meeting.

“Gary Carlton has made a swath to the ditch,” Supervisor and Roadmaster Jerry Obert replied. “The bank on the other side of the road needs to be brought down but its a rock ledge so we might just raise the road a bit. The drain pipe will most likely have to be replaced.”

“Everything needs to be dug out to where the water lays,” interjected Supervisor Gary Carlton.

“We have some other drain pipes that need replaced in other areas that have priority because they are sagging,” added Obert.

“The road crew has been grading, working on ditches and filling pot holes,” Obert reported. “Holes on paved roads will be fixed when dry.”

“We've also been working on Beaver Dam Road getting ready for it to be black topped,” Obert noted.



Cost too high



“The study for the weight limit and speed limit on German Valley Road would cost $10,000-11,000 for the 13 residents,” announced Chair Ed Simon.

“There were only five cars that used the road while we were working on it,” Obert added. “We could put up 'Watch Children' signs near the Amber and Finney houses, its cheaper than $10k-$11k. Drivers will obey or not.”

“We should also take down the speed bump signs. It's lying and not legal. Someone put dirt on the road and put humps on it,” Obert suggested.

“German Valley Road, Mountain View Road, Creamery Road, and Lake Russell Road are old roads that require slower driving. You may drive for two miles and only meet one car,” Obert said.

The supervisors agreed to remove the speed bump sign and put in watch children and speed signs.



Wetlands?



Addressing the complaint that water runoff from German Valley Road was ruining the Finney's hay field, Obert reported, “When it rained some water would run off the road and go into the field. The ditch is in wetlands and the field is wetlands. We would have to get a survey done to move the ditch. The ditch has been there since horse and buggy days, and I can't see what we can do but leave it the way it is.”

“I've hayed that field many times and it wasn't wetlands,” disagreed Carlton.

“It has been a wet spring and the yard has ruts possibly from a lawnmower,” continued Obert.

“Send the landowner a copy of the minutes to communicate your decision,” recommended Solicitor Jeffrey Treat.



Also discussed:



• “It was reported at the Road Task Force meeting that PennDOT will tar and chip Route 390 and Roemerville Road, mill and fill Route 447 and will pave Hemlock Grove Road next year,” Simon announced.

• Simon noted that a thank you note was received from the Greene-Dreher Historical Society for the $500 donation for tree trimming in the Greentown Cemeteries of Kipp, Wolfe, Simonstown and Hazelton.

Greene Township Supervisors normally meet on the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Township offices on Brink Hill Road, Greentown.