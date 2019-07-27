HAWLEY - The Wayne Pike Adult Literacy Program is hosting “Jack of Diamonds” at the Ritz Company Playhouse, 512 Keystone Street, Hawley, Saturday, August 31.

The comedy show by Marcia Kash and Douglas Hughes tells a hilarious story.

Wayne Pike Adult Literacy Program will be supplying light refreshments for the after show mingle. The curtain rises at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15.00 each and if you purchase your tickets from Wayne Pike Adult Literacy Program, the Ritz Company Playhouse will donate half of the ticket cost for this showing to the Literacy Program’s show.

“So, along with the huge laughs and fun that you need, something to eat and drink, you’ll join the fight against illiteracy,” said Gary D. Linton, Executive Director at Wayne Pike Adult Literacy Program.

Please call or email for information about getting your tickets.

Contact Wayne Pike Adult Literacy Program at 570-253-3221 or email wpalp@ptd.net.