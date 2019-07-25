On Sunday, July 28 join us at The Cooperage in Honesdale for Weekend of Chamber Music: Sommerwind. It’s both a seminal work by Anton Webern and (in English) an indispensable part of the Frank Sinatra canon.

Either way it speaks to a breeze’s warm caress, to memory, nostalgia, and the bittersweet passing of time. For us it also conjures summer in the Catskills, the uncanny beauty of the light, the water, the green sloping of the mountains, the old friends we cherish and the new ones we make every summer.

Singing of all that and more is music from the singularity between old and new, with works from Brahms, Debussy, Webern, and Alexander von Zemlinsky, one of the most brilliant and intoxicating voices from fin de siècle Vienna. Add to the mix the playful, crystalline music of composer in residence Harold Meltzer, the unbounded creativity of our chamber music immersion fellows, and music for the fiery Sunrise of filmmaker F.W. Murnau, and this summer positively shimmers.

Nurit Pacht and Andrew Waggoner, violin

Caroline Stinson, cello

Sarah Ho, piano

Meltzer, Sindbad, for narrator and piano

Webern, 3 Stücke, for violin and piano

Improvisations

Debussy, Preludes, for piano

Meltzer, In Full Sail for piano

Brahms, Piano Trio in C Major

WCM rings out its 2019 summer season at the Cooperage with music of Composer in Residence Harold Meltzer: his fantastical, hilarious Sindbad, based on a story by Donald Barthelme, and his dazzling In Full Sail for solo piano.

Also on the program are three masterworks of the twilight time between the 19th and 20th centuries, with works of Brahms, Debussy and Anton Webern.

Improvisations for violin, cello and piano round out and comment on the rest of the program. Performing are WCM all-stars Nurit Pacht, Caroline Stinson and Sarah Ho, with Andrew Waggoner improvising on violin and piano.

The suggested donation is $15 per person with advance reservation or $20 at the door. The doors open at 3:30pm with the performance starting at 4:00pm. To make a reservation please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.