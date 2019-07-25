Lackawanna County government would like to announce Brenda N. Sacco, Dunmore, acting Economic Development Director for Lackawanna County.

The appointment is effective today (March 6).

As the County’s acting economic chief, Ms. Sacco will be responsible for ongoing marketing strategies and incentives to promote the area as a location destination. She will also be involved in overseeing the department’s loan programs portfolio and housing initiatives, handling planning and community development activities, supervising staff, representing the office at various real estate associations’ meetings and conferences, working with the Governor’s Action Team and other organizations to assist the local business base and to provide site tours to prospects for potential expansion here, to mention a cross section of her new duties.

Brenda began her financial career in 1994 in New York City with Credit Lyonnais as a Financial Analyst. She later joined Lehman Brothers, working as a Vice President for eight years with her duties focusing on the equity markets.

She moved back to the area and joined First National Community Bank as a Vice President.

Brenda began her career with Lackawanna County in 2013 as Deputy Director of Finance and Operations for the Department of Planning and Economic Development, overseeing planning, economic and community development, and finance activities. She was also responsible for managing the day-to-day operations.

Ms. Sacco has obtained several professional licenses including, General Securities Representative (Series 7, 66 and 31), Pennsylvania Life and Health Insurance, and a Pennsylvania Real Estate License. She is a Board member of MetroAction and is Vice President of the Veterans Resource Coalition of NEPA.

She is a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School and Drexel University, earning a degree in Accounting and Finance from the LeBow College of Business.

Her salary has been set at $68,000.