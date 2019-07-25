HAWLEY —Pike County Conservation District (PCCD) received $1,600 to produce an educational sign and a public program on the benefits of natural best management practices, such as bioswales, in filtering silt and debris from stormwater runoff.

Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. (PACD) through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For more information about PACD, visit www.pacd.org.

Thirty-five projects will be funded in thirty-one of the state’s counties. Projects include stream workshops, agricultural field days, forestry workshops, homeowner workshops, and more. For a complete listing of awarded projects, visit https://tinyurl.com/NPS2019-20.

“Clean water is important to our community. Working together, we can all do our part to ensure there is enough clean water for future generations,” said Pike County Conservation District Executive Director Michele Long.

Education and outreach about the Pike County project is expected to begin in July. The District expects to have the project completed by October.

For more information about the Pike County Conservation District or the planned project, visit PikeConservation.org or call 570-226-8220.