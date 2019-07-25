Donation of $10,000 Aids in Kitchen Renovations

CARBONDALE — Honesdale National Bank recently gave a donation of $10,000 to the Greater Carbondale YMCA to assist with much needed kitchen renovations. The Early Learning Programs at the YMCA serve over 7,500 meals a month to children attending Head Start, Preschool, and Day Camp. The Y kitchen staff prepares, serves, and stores freshly made meals and produce with common household appliances. There is an urgent need to expand and update the kitchen to commercial grade so the Y can appropriately meet the growing nutritional demands of the programs. The kitchen renovations are a part of a larger plan to finish the Lower Level with an enlarged Early Learning Center.

The generous donation was made possible through the Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) Neighborhood Assistance Program. This tax credit program is designed to encourage businesses to invest in projects which improve distressed areas. The YMCA qualifies for the Special Program Priorities (SPP), giving an approved business firm up to a 75% tax credit. The YMCA has applied to participate in the NAP program again for 2019. Any businesses interested in learning more about donating to the Y through this program can contact Heather Murphy, Development Director, at (570) 282-2210.