Students at the Fell Charter School closed out the school year with a musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale “Cinderella.”

The evening performance featured students from 5th through 8th grades and was enthusiastically received by the audience of family members gathered in the school’s gym to say goodbye to another successfully completed year of learning.

School principal Mary Jo Walsh opened the event by telling the assembled crowd that teachers had “a really hard time picking who had the lead and supporting roles because so many students tried out for this production.” The students’ enthusiasm for the show was evident in the energy and effort they put into their performances of the classic tale.

The casting for the show was perfect, with Bruce Kohut looking dashing as Prince Charming as he was dazzled by the charming and modest Cinderella, portrayed by lovely Natalie Skeba. The Mice, the Stepmother, and the Wicked Stepsisters were all spot-on acts that earned appreciative applause from the audience as the students incorporated a good amount of humor into their performances.

A particularly brilliant bit of casting was the choice to fill the roles of Anastasia and Drizella, Cinderella’s nasty stepsisters, with two male students. Thomas Nally and Gabe Egan brought a sense of physical comedy and boisterousness to the roles that made for some captivating on-stage dynamics as they fought with Cinderella, their conniving mother, and each other to try to win Prince Charming’s affections.

The student actors recruited for the roles of the Mice were also perfect as Cinderella’s little behind-the-scenes helpers who tried preparing the hapless heroine’s gown for the Ball. The audience appreciated the Mice’s humorous antics as they scurried about and did their best to make Cinderella’s night at the Ball a magical one.

Cast members for “Cinderella” included Natalie Skeba as Cinderella, Bruce Kohut as Prince Charming, Lexi Moncinelli as the fairy Godmother, and James Benyard as the King. Erika Hollis filled the role of the Stepmother, with Thomas Nally and Gabe Egan as the Wicked Stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella

Jacklyn Nally, Kaylee Leary, Sebastian Semon, and Ashlynn Ward played the roles of the friendly Mice. Cody Moncinelli as the Duke, Dee Dee Jankowski as the Herald, and Collin Hollis and Savannah McGuire as Town Criers rounded out the cast.

Narrators for the performance were Juliana Monforte, Allyssah Bonk, Leila Maldonado, and Gabby Dennis. Aryonna Castaneda and Seanna Koerner took to the stage during the final scenes as Royal Ball Dancers, and were members of the chorus along with many other students from the school’s upper grades. Katie Talarico, the school’s music teacher, directed the performance. Mrs. Talarico, along with Jillian Jezuit, the school’s administrative professional, were the show’s choreographers.