On Saturday, June 29, 2019 the 5th Biennial Mick’s Buzz Off For Cancer was held at Mick’s Barber Shop at 511 Main Street, Honesdale PA raising $10,832 to support The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

Mick’s Buzz Off For Cancer 2019 promoted cancer awareness and encouraged members of the community to ask family and friends to make a donation in exchange for their promise to have their hair buzzed.

Mick’s Barber Shop staff volunteered their time for the event, and other funds were raised through the sale of t-shirts, wristbands and raffle tickets. Many raffle prizes were generously donated from local businesses.

During the event there was face painting by Bodhi Tree Art School and Studio, DJ Gary Moss and Master Alden spinning records, a before and after photo station and lots of good cheer.

Additionally, a car wash hosted by Camp Poyntelle campers was held to support this fundraiser.

The people raising the most money and sharing in the charitable donation were Laurence Birmelin ($900), Honesdale High School ($1,676.40), Robert Green and Luke Turano ($2,995 collectively).

The next Mick’s Buzz Off For Cancer will be held in the summer of 2021.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based agency serving counties in northeast Pennsylvania with offices located in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100% of its resources locally.

Mick’s Barber Shop is owned and operated by fourth generation master barber, and recent cancer warrior Michele “Mick” Frigoletto. Mick’s offers classic and modern barbering in an old- school setting. From Mick’s Signature barber cut, hot towel shaves, high & tights and flat tops to shape-ups, hard-parts, fades and free wifi, Mick’s does it all with a nod to the past and eye on the future. Visit micksbarbershop.com for more information.