NORTHEAST, PA – The Jake Burkhardt Memorial Scholarship Blood Drive will take place at The Waymart Church, 342 Honesdale Road, Waymart (PA) on Sunday, July 28 from 8am-3pm. The blood drive is being held in conjunction with Miller-Keystone Blood Center, exclusive blood provider to 29 regional hospitals including the Geisinger health system, St. Luke’s University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network.

This blood drive is coordinated by Mrs. Carol Burkhardt, whose son Jake, 19, tragically lost his life as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident in January 2016. In addition to the Blood Drive, the day will also include fundraising events to benefit the scholarship fund established in Jake’s name after his accident.

“Accident victims may receive as many as 100 units of blood during the course of their care,” says Mrs. Burkhardt. “Sponsoring this blood drive is not only a way for us to honor Jake’s memory, but also a way to help ensure that blood products are available for the next person in need.”

“The summer months are traditionally a difficult time for community blood centers, as summer activity and increased travel, combined with accidents and seasonal illnesses, often prevent people from donating blood,” explains Kathy Rowinski, Account Representative, Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

“However, our regional hospitals require over 450 units of blood daily to care for their patients, which include cancer patients, accident and burn victims, and premature infants. We encourage all eligible blood donors to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life!”

In order to donate, individuals must be 16 years of age* or older, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be feeling healthy; they must not have donated in the past eight weeks. Donors must also provide valid identification. (* parental consent required for 16-year-old blood donors)

For more information or to pre-register for donation, call 570-493-5951.