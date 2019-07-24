When it comes to picking the best hotel chains, travelers say quality of sleep is what matters most, according to a new J.D. Power report.

Yet many hotels are lacking when it comes to the quality of the bedding they provide, the survey found.

“Delivering a superior sleep experience — from the quality of the bed, linens and pillows to the ambient sound and temperature of the room — is a huge opportunity for hotels to differentiate themselves from the pack and earn significant goodwill with guests,” Jennifer Corwin, senior manager of consumer insights for travel and hospitality intelligence at J.D. Power, said in a written statement. “Of all the discrete variables of the hotel guest experience we measure, a better-than-expected night’s sleep is the one with the potential to drive the highest levels of overall guest satisfaction for those hotels that can deliver.”

Only 29% of the travelers J.D. Power polled said they had better-than-average sleep while staying in hotels. The poll found that 71% of those people said they would be more likely to return to that same brand because of the quality of the sleep they experienced.

Comfort of the bed, quietness of the room, room temperature and the quality of linens and pillows all factored into sleep ratings. Hotels that offered added sleep amenities — items such as white noise machines, earplugs, robes and slippers — scored particularly high.

The hotel chains that scored the highest in J.D. Power's guest satisfaction index study were:

- Luxury: Ritz-Carlton

- Upper upscale: Hard Rock Hotel

- Upscale: Best Western Premier

- Upper midscale: Drury Hotels

- Midscale: Wingate by Wyndham

- Economy: Microtel by Wyndham

For the survey, 44,890 people who had stayed at a hotel between June 2018 and May 2019 were polled.