HONESDALE — One day in the spring of 1979, a small group of local musicians, brought together by their love of the musical heritage of Appalachia, took the stage at Beach Lake Community Hall. Forty years later, and now with more than a score of members spanning multiple generations, the Old Time Fiddlers are still going strong.

They’ll be bringing their ongoing celebration to Honesdale’s Central Park on Thursday, July 25th, when they appear on the Fasshauer Stage at 7:30 PM as part of the 52nd annual Summer Festival of Events, presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council (WCCAC).

Award-winning fiddler Steve Jacobi leads the group, but each and every member gets a chance to shine during the evening. From traditional jigs and reels of the British Isles to contemporary folk songs, bluegrass to Texas swing, an Old Time Fiddlers concert is guaranteed to include a delightful array of styles. For more information about the Old Time Fiddlers, find them on Facebook, or visit their webpage at theoldtimefiddlers.com.

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring blankets or chairs for seating. For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org.

Please note that in case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at Honesdale High School Terrace St, Honesdale.