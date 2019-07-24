TV personality Dick Cavett unable to attend

MILFORD, Pa. — Television personality Dick Cavett has had to cancel his appearance at the fourth annual Milford Readers & Writers Festival this year for health reasons. The festival will take place Sept. 20-22.

Authors and multiple Emmy Award-winning television producers David Heeley and Joan Kramer will be joining the festival with their presentation “In the Company of Legends — An Insider’s Look at Hollywood’s Greatest Stars.”

Heeley and Kramer will share their intimate stories of famous personalities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Fred Astaire, Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn, whose lives they brilliantly documented for television.

Their behind-the-scenes stories of the productions and personalities involved are amusing, sometimes moving, often revealing, and many have never been told before.

Through their long collaboration, they have established a reputation for finding the un-findable, persuading the reluctant and maintaining unique relationships long after the end credits rolled. Their stories will be enhanced with film clips, outtakes and candid photographs.

More events

In addition to “In the Company of Legends — An Insider’s Look at Hollywood’s Greatest Stars,” on Saturday, the Main Stage will feature three events:

• A conversation with best-selling author of historical fiction mysteries Anne Perry conducted by writer Victoria Zackheim;

• Author and activist Helen Zia, whose book “Last Boat Out of Shanghai” covers a harrowing period in Chinese history and her mother’s life in the midst of it, will discuss the refugee experience with Princeton University professor Anne Anlin Cheng; and

• Jack Devine, former deputy director of the CIA, “spymaster,” and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tim Wiener, author of “Legacy of Ashes – the History of the CIA,” will compare notes on “The Company” in a conversation moderated by Lucian Truscott IV.

On Sunday, the Main Stage will feature the discussion “Our Constitution Under Siege” between Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano and constitutional scholar and author Jeffrey Rosen, moderated by Milford Mayor Sean Strub.

Following up on the huge interest in last year’s discussion of the paranormal, the Main Stage panel “Life in the Afterlife” will feature internationally acclaimed psychic/medium George Anderson, author of “We Don’t Die,” in conversation with Dr. Eben Alexander, author of “Proof of Heaven,” talking about his near-death experience.

All Main Stage programs will include an opportunity for conversation between the authors and the audience.

Festival passes

A limited number of festival passes valid for entry to all festival events as well as a private authors reception open only to pass holders are available for sale at the price of $175 per person. For more information about the festival and to purchase passes, go to milfordreadersandwriters.com (prices for the pass will increase on Sept. 3, although last year the passes had completely sold out by this date).

Visit the Festival website at https://milfordreadersandwriters.com.

…

CUTLINE:

Television producers David Heeley and Joan Kramer

Contributed