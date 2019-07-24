HONESDALE - Patrick L. Robinson, Wayne County District Attorney, announced Wednesday the arrest of Michael Donald Mowry, age 41, of Beach Lake, Pennsylvania. Mowry was charged with Terroristic Threats Causing Serious Public Inconvenience (F3) and Bomb Threats (M1).

According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by Lieutenant Robert Langman of the Honesdale Borough Police, a bomb threat was anonymously placed to the 911 Center stating, “I have placed bombs around Honesdale, especially the hospital area.” The dispatchers were able to “ping” the phone which resulted in a number previously used by Michael Mowry. An intensive, 50-minute manhunt, conducted by several law enforcement agencies, resulted in the capture of Mowry at approximately 11:50 a.m.

District Attorney Robinson stated, “I am impressed with the quick apprehension of Mowry for this senseless crime. While it appears that there were no actual bombs, threats of bombs cause an extremely serious public inconvenience regardless of whether or not there is an actual bomb. Law enforcement will continue to arrest, incarcerate, and convict those who make such threats.”

Robinson also stated, “I want to commend the Honesdale Borough Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and Wayne County Detectives for their decisive and expeditious apprehension of Mowry. I especially want to recognize and thank the 911 dispatcher who handled this matter. She performed her duties in a calm, diligent, and professional manner.”

Bail was set by Magisterial Judge Linus Myers at $25,000.00. The Preliminary Hearing was scheduled for July 31, 2019.