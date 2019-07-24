HONESDALE—Members of the public are invited to a free ice cream party at the Courthouse, Thursday, July 25, as the Wayne County Commissioners take on the Wayne County Dairy Princess Court in their annual sundae-making competition.

Set to take place Thursday at 11:45 a.m., the annual contest celebrates June as Diary Month and July as Ice Cream Month and raises awareness for local dairy production.

This year, the Dairy Princess Court defends their prior victory in a head-to-head sundae stack-up as they and the Commissioners race to pile chocolate syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles on top of locally produced Yatsonsky ice cream.

“With it being so hot, everybody's looking for a nice way to cool down,” said Tiffany Tyler from the Dairy Princess Court, encouraging any and all ice cream lovers to stop by the Courthouse on Thursday, July 25, for a free sundae while supplies last in support of Dairy Month and Ice Cream Month.

Tyler urged Wayne County residents to “support your local dairy farmers” by buying local as often as possible.

More information about the Dairy Princess Court is available on their Facebook page, “Wayne County Dairy Promotions.”