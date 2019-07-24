HAWLEY — Starting in 2020, the Pennsylvania Food Code will require that the person in charge of a food service operation be a certified food protection manager — and such a person must be onsite at all times during operating hours.

That means at least one employee on each shift must become certified.

To help food establishments meet this requirement, Penn State Extension is offering a ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course at Pike County Training Center, 135 Pike County Blvd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on August 1 and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 8. The certification exam will begin at 11:00 a.m. on August 8.

These in-person trainings, taught by our certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing foodservice facilities.

After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a 75 percent or higher score, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.

The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials.

To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691. For further information about the course contact Nicole McGeehan at 570-421-6430.

Why choose to take ServSafe through Penn State Extension?

"Because Penn State Extension Educators all hold advanced degrees and have received extensive training in food safety," Nicole McGeehan said. "By taking a course through Penn State Extension, you have access to our wide system of community educators and science-based educational resources."

About Penn State Extension

Penn State Extension serves individuals, businesses and communities, helping them address problems and realize opportunities through educational programs, products and services.

In support of Penn State’s land-grant mission, extension programs make a difference locally through face-to-face education as well as widely through online programs. With support from federal, state and county governments, extension has a tradition of bringing unbiased, research-based information to the citizens of Pennsylvania for more than 100 years.

Penn State Extension offers a variety of online non-credit courses for the public.

Consumers can access educational articles, videos, online courses and publications at their convenience, and register for regional in-person workshops and online webinars on a wide range of topics.