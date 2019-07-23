Reservations for the Upper Delaware Council’s 31st Annual Family Raft Trip, offering deeply discounted rates for the public of $19 for ages 5-12 and $29 for ages 13 and up, are needed by Friday, July 26.

BARRYVILLE, NY – Reservations for the Upper Delaware Council’s 31st Annual Family Raft Trip, offering deeply discounted rates for the public of $19 for ages 5-12 and $29 for ages 13 and up, are needed by Friday, July 26.

On Sunday, August 4, participants will paddle a scenic, eight-mile stretch of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River from the Ten Mile River Access south of Narrowsburg to Kittatinny Canoes’ Luke’s Landing Base in Barryville.

Check-in between 9-10 a.m. at the Kittatinny Canoes Adventure Center, located across the road from Luke’s Landing at 3846 State Route 97 in Barryville. Guests will be shuttled up to the Ten Mile River Access to launch, with equipment and safety instructions provided.

The average length for this trip is 4.5 hours, depending on the river level, wind, and each group’s desired pace. Minimum occupancy per raft is four people.

Advance payment by cash or check is requested. The reservation must include complete contact information, all guest names, and the ages of any minor children under 18.

A downloadable registration flyer with additional information is posted in the Message Alert section of the UDC’s website home page. Please contact UDC Secretary Ashley Hall-Bagdonas at (845) 252-3022 orashley@upperdelawarecouncil.org.