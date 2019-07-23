Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania is proud to announce their 11th Annual Pauly Friedman 5K Family Walk/Run on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Misericordia University. The race will start at 9AM with registration beginning at 8AM. Registration fee is $25 per person or $20 per student.

Enjoy the post-race awards event which will include refreshments, music, face painting, gift basket raffle, and your chance to win a 3 minute shopping spree at Gerrity’s! For more information or to register, visit fsanepa.org or contact Amber Loomis at (570) 823-5144, ext. 309 or aloomis@fsanepa.org

Proceeds raised from this event will benefit PA 2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line which has provided 24/7 telephone information, referral, advocacy, and after hours crisis support for the past 47 years. PA 2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line serves 17 counties across Northeastern PA and 87,078 callers were connected to resources last year alone. Need support? Simply dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to TXT211.