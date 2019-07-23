Join us once again for an evening of fantastic LIVE music as Hancock plays host to Sam Reider and the Human Hands on Friday, August 2nd at 7:30PM at the Hancock Town Square!

The Human Hands is an ensemble of acoustic musicians based in Brooklyn led by composer, accordionist, and pianist Sam Reider. Since the release of their debut record "Too Hot To Sleep" in early 2018, the band has appeared at major festivals throughout the US, performed live on the BBC, and completed a ten-day tour of the UK. Their 2019 season includes headline performances at the Savannah Music Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center. This "staggeringly virtuosic band" (RnR Magazine) of musicians shares their irresistible melodies, fiery improvisations, and otherworldly sounds that collide in what Songlines Magazine has dubbed a "mash-up of the the Klezmatics, Quintette du Hot Club de France, and the Punch Brothers." So bring your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and bring your dancing shoes to the Hancock Town Square Friday, August 2 for an evening of great music with Sam Reider and the Human Hands!

Check out DestinationHancock.com/events for a full schedule of Summer Nights LIVE! performances.