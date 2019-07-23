SOUTH CANAAN TOWNSHIP—Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested Alan Boguski, 55, Monday evening on charges relating to the manufacture of multiple pipe bombs from his home.

Additional drug charges are expected to follow.

Last Thursday, July 18, Boguski was admitted to Wayne Memorial Hospital after a piece of the casing from a then-unidentified explosive device lodged in his back.

After further investigation, PSP identified the three-inch by two-inch piece of metal as part of an exploded pipe bomb, the remnants of which were found on Boguski's property.

Boguski was charged with Manufacturing a Weapon of Mass Destruction (felony 2), Risking Catastrophe (felony 3), Possession of a Prohibited Offensive Weapon (misdemeanor 1), and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (misdemeanor 2).

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Bonnie Carney and bail was set at $100,000.

Boguski's preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, filed by PSP Trooper John Decker and Trooper Travis Graziano, on July 18, Boguski explained to Tracy Witten, another resident of the house, “...that he was going over to the creek to set off a pipe bomb that he had previously made at the residence.”

Witten relayed to PSP at the hospital after her housemate's injury that Boguski “...has made at least a dozen pipe bombs at the house and has set a number of them off usually on or near their property.”

When PSP asked why Boguski makes and explodes pipe bombs, Witten replied “...he just does it for fun.”

Witten further explained Boguski makes the bombs “...out of scrap pieces of metal and puts stuff inside them like washers and nails,” court papers state.

The affidavit notes Witten stated both she and Boguski had used methamphetamine earlier that day and generally keep a month's supply on hand in the house.

In searching the residence, police located a Ziploc bag full of a white powdery substance where Witten noted the methamphetamine was kept.

Police also found two pipe bombs in the bedroom and three pieces of the exploded bomb which hit Boguski in the back.

Boguski later informed police there were an additional two bombs in a hole at the top of the stairs. These were subsequently recovered.

The affidavit states PSP bomb squad located powder and hobby fuse in the residence consistent with the manufacture of pipe bombs.

“The bomb squad conducted several preliminary tests on site and advised that the four pipe bombs recovered inside the residence were in fact completely functional and viable explosive devices,” court papers state, further noting that Boguski did not possess a certificate or qualification from the ATF (the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) to own explosives or explosive devices.

The bombs contained “...a powder energetic material along with washers, bb pellets, and various metal pieces to act as shrapnel upon ignition,” states the affidavit.

District Attorney Patrick Robinson stated in a press release, “This was an extremely dangerous and disconcerting incident. At this time, it serves no purpose to speculate as to the intentions of Mr. Boguski. Suffice to say, the State Police will continue to investigate this matter. Additional charges related to methamphetamine are pending.”

—Information from a release was used in this story.