From 7 PM July 23 until 6 AM July 24, a contractor for PennDOT will be moving traffic into a split pattern on Interstate 81 North between Exit 180 (Moosic) and Exit 182 (Davis Street). The new pattern, which will remain in place until early September will allow bridge work to be done in the center of the interstate.

On Wednesday night, a similar pattern will also be set up just after Exit 182 (Davis Street). The split pattern allows work to be done on the interstate while maintaining two lanes of traffic. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through the area.