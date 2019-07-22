"Grief is experienced by each individual very differently,” explains Anna M. Walsh, a social worker with Wayne Memorial Hospital and Hospice Department. Walsh is one of two facilitators of a free support group designed to help people cope with the grieving process.

The six-week session at Wayne Memorial Hospital will focus on grief as a normal part of an individual’s transition through life. The sessions will be held Tuesday evenings from 6:00pm until 7:00pm from October 1st through November 5th in Conference Room #4 on the second floor of the hospital.

“There is no ‘right or wrong’ way to engage in the grief experience,” says Walsh, “but the process for each person is encountered in different ways. Sharing the experience often helps us understand our own losses more clearly. It makes us aware that we are not alone in our feelings.”

Acknowledging that grief is a very individual process, the sessions will encourage participants to explore their own solutions to the challenges of living without their loved ones and dealing with the many changes that follow a loss.

The support group will be facilitated by Reverend Edward K. Erb, a Wayne Memorial Hospital and Hospice chaplain and Ms. Walsh.

The group will provide a safe place in which individuals can sort out their feelings and share as they are able and willing.

No one will be required to share. Your experience will be enhanced by attending all sessions; however, it is understandable if you cannot attend some. You may enter or exit at any time.

Participants are asked to complete a registration form, which can be found at www.wmh.org

More information can be had by emailing edwardkerb@aol.com or walsha@wmh.org .