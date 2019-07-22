The Lackawanna County 3 On 3 Basketball Tournament will be conducted on the 100 – 200 blocks of Wyoming Avenue on Friday and Saturday, July 26 & 27. Sunday, July 28, has been reserved as a rain date.

The City of Scranton will close the 100 and 200 blocks of Wyoming Avenue to accommodate the tournament set-up early Friday morning, beginning at approximately 9 AM. It will remain closed through early Sunday evening, if necessary.

Road shutdown of Spruce Street between N. Washington and Penn Avenues will happen at 4:30 PM on Friday and then reopen at 9 PM. The roads will close again at 8:30 AM Saturday and reopen at approximately 8 PM.

The parking lots on Wyoming Avenue adjacent to Linden Street will be accessible.

The areas impacted by the tournament are the intersections of: Spruce Street and N.

Washington Avenue, except for bank traffic and alley accessibility; Lackawanna and Wyoming Avenues by Citizens Savings Bank and The Oppenheim Building; and Linden Street and Wyoming Avenue.

COLTS pickup and discharge will be done in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue on Friday and Saturday, July 27 & 28. Directional signage will also be posted by the County.