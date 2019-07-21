Bethel Woods continues to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the greatest festival of all time with three upcoming, interactive panels that use photography, sound, and film to explore the legacy of the iconic festival and why its impact continues:



Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music

WHAT: Join author Daniel Bukszpan, author of the book Woodstock: 50 Years of Peace and Music, and festival photographer Amalie R. Rothschild for a book launch, panel discussion, and Q&A followed by a book signing. Bukszpan’s book features never-before-seen images and original interviews, allowing readers to hear from performers and attendees in their own voices.

WHEN: July 21, 2019; 2:00 p.m.



This event is in collaboration with Donna Spurlock, Charlesbridge Publishing; and Karen Matsu-Greenberg, Hourglass Press.





Producing Woodstock: A Panel and Film with the People Who Created the Festival

WHAT: Mick Richards’ unreleased documentary incorporates home movies, non-Warner Brothers footage, and interviews conducted shortly after the festival. A panel will follow the screening and will feature John Morris (festival producer), (Woodstock Ventures partner) and more special guests.

WHEN: August 3, 2019; 1:00 p.m.





Can You Hear Me at the Back? Bill Hanley and the Woodstock Sound

WHAT: A lively discussion with sound engineer Bill Hanley and his crew about creating the sound system and working the festival to deliver audio for the live audience and recordings for posterity. Moderated by Hanley biographer John Kane.

WHEN: August 10, 2019; 2:00 p.m.



This event is presented by McIntosh Laboratory, Inc.



All events take place in the Event Gallery at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. For interview requests or to request attendance, please contact Ilana Gold at IGold@BethelWoodsCenter.org.