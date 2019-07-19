The 17th Annual Northeast Woodcarvers Roundup is scheduled for July 21st to the 25th. The Roundup is sponsored and organized by the Cherry Ridge Carvers. The event is held at Cherry Ridge Campsites, 147 Camp Road, Honesdale PA.

If you're already a woodcarver or you want to learn how to carve plan on attending the Northeast Woodcarvers Roundup. The event offers over 30 workshops on woodcarving and other crafts. There are 24 different instructors available during the event.

Last year’s Roundup attracted over 216 woodcarvers from 13 different states and 2 Canadian provinces.

Registration for the event starts Sunday afternoon, the 21st at 3:00 PM. Sign up for classes starts at 7:00 PM. The instructional classes start at 9:00 AM and end at 4:00 PM each day, Monday through Thursday. You can attend one day or attend all four days of instruction. There is no charge for the instruction, attendees pay for the costs of material, which is dependent on the workshop.

There will be classes on many different styles of carving. There will be Relief, Caricature, Human figure, Chip Carving and others. There is also a beginner’s class on Monday.

If you’re interested in honing your skills as a woodcarver or would like to learn how to carve plan on attending the Northeast Woodcarvers Roundup. For more information, go to www.cherryridgecarvers.org and look for Northeast Woodcarvers Roundup.

If you have any questions, contact Bob Muller at 570-448-9017.