Honesdale’s merchants will hold Historic Sidewalk Sales & Artisan Fair starting with Merchant & Restaurant Participation on Thursday, July 18 &Friday, July 19. On Saturday, July 20 and Sunday July 21, Artisan Vendors line the streets with their handmade food and crafts, sponsored byThe Honesdale National Bank.

Thursday July 18, 2019 and Friday, July 19, 2019 - Take two days to browse through the great variety of stores, learn about the wonderful local services, and dine at one of the many area restaurants and cafes. Honesdale has great shops on every block, so wear your walking shoes.

Music will be featured in Central Park by Stanky and the Cadets starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. Just some of the stores offering discounts are Antler Ridge Winery & BBQ, Ghiggeri’s Fine Olive Oils and Balsamics, R3 Hardware, Wallflower, Finders Keepers, Arts for Him and Her, WeJo, Fins and Feathers and The Wayne Library.

Saturday, July 20, 2019 and Sunday, July 21, 2019 - In addition to the initial sales we will have vendors lining the streets with handmade soaps, jewelry, crocheted scarves and stained glass, plus chalk couture, all-natural bug sprays, honey and so much more. Saturday evening enjoy the Classic Car Show. Throughout the entire four (4) days a Restaurant Crawl will be in progress. Give this your attention as participating restaurants will feature an appetizer or two under $5.00 for your enjoyment with a chance to win a raffle prize at every stop. Raffle will be drawn on Sunday at the conclusion of the event.

We invite you to visit the past and enjoy the great exhibits at the Wayne County Historical Society, located at 810 Main Street. The Museum will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Sunday Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Beat the heat and take a ride on one of the several trains scheduled for the 4-day event which includes Thursday at 10:00 a.m., Friday at 1:00 p.m. or 6:00p.m. for the Ice Cream Express, Saturday 12:00 noon & 3:00 p.m. Sunday schedule 12:00 noon or 4:00 p.m. for the Dinner & Theatre ride.

While Honesdale is an extremely accessible town, check for available scooter rentals at Stephens Pharmacy/NE Med-Equip, located at 1101 Main Street (570-253-7700.