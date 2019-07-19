Nicholas Pugliese of Carbondale, is completing summer research at Wilkes University. Bobak Karimi ,assistant professor of environmental engineering and earth science, is working with students as they use satellite and drone imagery to create a 3D model of landslides along Shickshinny Mountain, geophysical methods to identify the slip surface at depth, and tree cores to study activation/reactivation of motions. Pugliese is a mechanical engineering major.

