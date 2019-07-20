The psychology department at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania hosted the 45th Biannual Research Forum on April 30, 2019 in the Niedbala Auditorium of the Hoeffner Science and Technology Center.

The Research Forum was started over twenty years ago by Sussie Eshun, Ph.D., professor of psychology, and Richard Wesp, Ph.D., retired distinguished professor of psychology, as a venue to showcase the outstanding student research being done in the psychology department. It has steadily grown since and now includes numerous research and internship posters, student research presentations, student award presentations, and honor society inductions.

Maria Cosme, of Hawley, PA, was among the students recognized.

Liam Cunningham, of Hawley, PA, was among the students recognized.

Itana Heffernan, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., was among the students recognized.





