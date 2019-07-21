There are still some Farmer Market Nutrition Vouchers available for eligible Wayne County Seniors who haven’t received them this season. The Farmer's Market Nutrition Program provides $20.00 in vouchers for eligible seniors to purchase fruits/vegetables at participating farmer market stands.

To Qualify You Must Bring With You:

Proofof Age (drivers license/ID card or birth certificate; must be 60 by December 31, 2019)

Proof of Wayne County Residence (current utility bill with a street address)

Income: You will be asked to sign a statement attesting that your gross income is at or below $23,107 for single senior; below $31,284 for married couple.

Important Reminder: If you are picking up vouchers for someone other than yourself (even for a spouse; even if you have p.o.a.), you must have a signed proxy form. Please call the aging office at 570- 253-4262 to have one sent to you, or drop by any senior center for the proxy form, prior to distribution. You will still need to bring the required proof with you, along with the signed proxy form, for that person. Please call with any questions.

This program is made possible through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.