HONESDALE — It’s back! The Gift Box, the Wayne Memorial Hospital gift shop operated by the hospital’s Auxiliary, reopened its doors on July 2nd.

Auxilian Diane Fox says “Patients and staff couldn’t be more excited. The reception has been amazing!” Fox added that many people find the new digs “so bright and inviting.”

The gift shop, located in the lobby of the new patient tower, will be open every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9-5 and Tuesdays from 9-3.

A new addition: coffee to go. Fox anticipates opening the gift shop for the open house and ribbon cutting for the new tower.