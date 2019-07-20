WAYNE COUNTY—The District Attorney's (DA's) Office brought charges against former Wayne County corrections officer, Elijah Quinn Nekich for engaging in inappropriate behavior with a female inmate in the Wayne County Correctional Facility.

Nekich, 22, of Dingman's Ferry, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with Institutional Sexual Assault (a third-degree felony), Indecent Assault, and Official Oppression (both second-degree misdemeanors) after a month's investigation into his alleged misconduct.

As stated in the affidavit of probable cause, filed by Detective Michael F. McMorrow of the DA's Office, Nekich was in charge of two female inmates on cleaning duty on June 9.

“While said inmates were cleaning the facility, the defendant followed one female inmate into the female bathroom in the lobby and kissed her on the lips,” court papers state. “The defendant also touched the inmate on her buttocks.”

The documentation further alleges, “While this conduct was occurring, the defendant left the other female inmate unattended and she advised me [McMorrow] she could have easily walked out of the facility if she wanted to.”

Following the arrest, DA Patrick Robinson stated in a press release, “The activity alleged in the affidavit of probable cause cannot be tolerated and will be addressed appropriately.”

Nekich was arraigned Tuesday afternoon, July 16, with a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday, July 24. Bail was set at $10,000.

For the charge of Institutional Sexual Assault, Nekich faces up to seven years imprisonment.

—Information from a release was used in this story.