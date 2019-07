PSP Honesdale responded to a Waymart home to investigate an injury that resulted from an explosion.

According to a release, issued by PSP Trooper Decker, authorities responded to the residence of Alan Boguski at approximately 3 p.m. July 18.

Police state “...he detonated some type of incendiary device causing shrapnel to lodge in his back.”

Boguski “...was treated at Wayne Memorial Hospital for his injuries.”

As of press time Friday, the investigation was on-going.