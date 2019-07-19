WAYNE COUNTY — The body of a missing Lake Wallenpaupack boater was recovered the morning of July 19, according to Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell.

The release states Jeffrey S. Greene, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m. by Howell.

A release issued by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Todd states the body was recovered from the lake at approximately 6:38 a.m. July 19.

“Greene was discovered not far from the shore off East Lakeshore Drive, Paupack Township...,” the release states, adding that this “...is near the area he was last seen.”

According to a report, issued at the time of the incident by Trooper Matthew R. Jones of PSP Blooming Groove, Greene “...was last seen on July 10 at approximately 1:30 p.m. ...”

An autopsy is scheduled for July 19, with cause of death pending the results of the examination, police state.

Greene was reported to last have been seen alive, Wedesday, July 10, boating on Lake Wallenpaupack. Ledgedale and Tafton Dive Teams, as well as PA State Police and the PA Fish & Boat Commission, have been searching for him over the past nine days.

The coroner's office will provide additional information as it becomes available, states the release.