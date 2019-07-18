SCRANTON, PA – Travis Davis,NHA,MHA, has been named chair for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s 27th Annual Cancer Survivors Day- Honoring, Remembering, Sharing.

Travis Davis, MHA, NHA is the Administrator of Transitional Rehab at Allied Services Integrated Health System. Previous to his current role, Travis was involved with the implementation and expansion of hospice services, in development of a community-based palliative care program and focuses on strategic planning with senior-level management to build successful clinical programs across the continuum of care.

His personal goal is to develop best possible clinical pathways to meet the care needs of the chronically ill and aged. Mr. Davis received his undergraduate degree in Finance from Saint Joseph’s University and graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from The University of Scranton.

He is a licensed nursing home administrator and part-time faculty member of the University of Scranton’s Health Administration and Human Resources Department. In 2017, he received a certificate in Nonprofit Leadership from the University of Scranton. Mr. Davis sits on the Community Council at the Children’s Advocacy Center of NEPA and is a member of the Center to Advance Palliative Care, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and UNICO National Scranton Chapter. Mr. Davis resides in Waverly Township with his wife Lauren and son Hayden.

Cancer Survivors Day is a dual-location event set for Saturday, September 21st at McDade Park in Scranton and Saturday, September 28th at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre from 10am – 12pm and is free of charge although pre-registration is encouraged.

The events feature the Circle of Survivors, an activity during which every person in attendance has the opportunity to say a few words about their experience with cancer. Conversation and light refreshments provide an additional opportunity for connection and support. Cancer survivors, their families and friends, as well as caregivers and healthcare professionals are invited to attend. For more information, go towww.cancernepa.org or call the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute at (570) 941-7984.

About The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based agency serving counties in northeast Pennsylvania with offices located in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100% of its resources locally.