Thomas McLaughlin rose from a breaker boy to a prominent lawyer

HAWLEY - They had a gravity railroad connecting their Hawley home and the mining area of Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Part of Hawley’s great wave of Irish immigrants, the McLaughlins followed the tracks west in the early 1870’s, where their baby boy would rise to be a prominent attorney.

He was Thomas F. McLaughlin, whose life and acclaimed legal career proved to be all so brief.

His parents were Martin and Bridget (Kearney) McLaughlin, immigrants of the Emerald Isle, who settled in Hawley. It was here that the Irish came, seeking labor in the new land, wooed by the Pennsylvania Coal Company (PCC)’s newfound gravity operation in Hawley which joined the Delaware & Hudson (D&H) Canal.



Irish enclave



In the 1840’s the PCC established a neighborhood here just for the Irish, called Shanty Hill and later on, Marble Hill. Here, the arriving first generation families could stick together, maintain some semblance of their customs in a strange land, living very near gravity operations and not far from the canal. They had a bridge spanning the Middle Creek, where they could easily reach the newly founded Catholic church at the corner of what we know as Church Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Several of the Irish also lived in this hill neighborhood within a few blocks of the church. The 1860 and 1870 Hawley street maps show the name of McLaughlin as residents what we address as the 200 block of Wangum Avenue.

PCC’s gravity tracks stretched 47 miles, to the coal mines at Port Griffith, in the vicinity of Pittston on the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County, near Wilkes-Barre. The black anthracite was shipped to Hawley for transfer to the canal boats starting in 1850. Central offices were in Dunmore.

By the end of 1863, however, PCC coal was transferred instead to waiting Erie steam trains; the PCC had arranged to bring this railroad spur to Hawley.



Became a coal miner



The McLaughlin name was fairly common and one reference gave the father’s last name as “McGlaughlin.” Census records show little about their time in Hawley. Other records show that five of the nine or so children were born before they moved to Wilkes-Barre. The oldest, Mary Ann, was born in 1863, followed by Catherine (1865), Patrick (1866), Bridget (1868) and Thomas, who was born July 2, 1870. When Thomas was about six months old, they left for Wilkes-Barre.

They may well have taken a PCC passenger coach on the gravity railroad, maybe the one preserved outside the Hawley Public Library. The coaches went as far as Dunmore, where they would have needed to transfer to another train.

Martin was born about 1873; then Nellie (1879); Margaret (1883) and John (1889).

Once the PCC switched to using a steam train at Hawley, canal boat construction at Hawley began to wane and jobs required for the transfer of coal to the boats waned. Docks and chutes at the canal basin were being dismantled.

In 1862 and 1863, the machine shops and car shops at Hawley were in need off extensive repair. At that time the PCC decided to take these operations to Dunmore, which was closer to the mines.

These were factors in an exodus of some of the laborers who worked on the canal or PCC, to take jobs in the coal mining region.

This may have applied to Martin McLaughlin. The 1880 census shows he was working as a miner in Wilkes-Barre. In fact, Michael J. McAndrew, who wrote his History of Hawley, Pa. in 1927, listed “Thomas McLaughlin” as one of the families that headed to Avoca (near Wilkes-Barre), one of the communities where coal mines were being opened up and needed laborers.

The Martin McLaughlin family lived at 257 Nicholas Street, Wilkes-Barre in 1880.



Breaker boy



At the age of 8, Thomas McLaughlin obtained a job as a breaker boy in one of the local collieries, where coal was mined. He had this job till he was 14. He then apprenticed in the printing trade and worked at various newspapers in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton.

After being educated in public schools he decided to abandon the printing trade and attended Wyoming Seminary. He later took up the study of law in the offices of Judge John M. Garman and Judge Peter A. O’Boyle. He was admitted to the bar in 1896.

McLaughlin took an active role in politics in the city and county, and was regarded as a gifted orator. His law office, in 1915, was at 404 Bennett Building in Wilkes-Barre.

He served as a city alderman. Like so many men of his day he was very active in fraternal organizations, and belonged to the Knights of Columbus.

He was married to the former Mary R. Kenney. No reference was found that they had any children.

Following a long illness, Thomas F. McLaughlin died at the age of 41, June 17, 1917. His wife survived him. The lived at 241 Hazle Street.

His father Martin died June 26, 1904 in Wilkes-Barre, ate age of 69. He lived at 66 Frederick Street, a resident of that street for over 30 years. At his death he was noted to be one of the oldest residents of Wilkes-Barre.

Bridget died March 7, 1919.

