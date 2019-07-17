Special to The Independent

HAWLEY —The Audubon Wildlife art & Craft Festival has been bringing many of America’s finest nature and wildlife artists and craftsmen, Nationally-acclaimed wildlife presenters, Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers, and children’s hands-on learning activities to Hawley every July for 35 years.

Don’t forget, this is an indoor air-conditioned event with plenty of free parking!

The dates of the Audubon Festival this year are July 20 & 21. The Festival is held at the Wallenpaupack Area High School, an in-door, air conditioned facility, on Route 6 in Hawley, PA. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Plenty of delicious food is available at the event. Admission is $5, and children under the age of 12 years admitted free.

Envisioned to bring awareness of our natural treasures in our area, the tireless efforts of its volunteers, as well as the collaborative efforts with its partners, have made this annual event one of the foremost leaders in Environmental Education and Awareness in the Pocono Region today.

Its reputation is such that now many of the top American nature artists are present year after year.

Subhead: Nature Presentations

The real jewel of the event, however, is its wildlife and nature presentations. These exhibits and presentations have always been designed for kids, yet, the audience is filled with fascinated adults, as well. Through the years, children have been able to look eye to eye with some of North America’s most unusual creatures, and have the animals look back… alive, curious, and…well fed.

The event will feature continuous presentations of live animals by some of the top wildlife experts in the Northeast.

These animals can be seen up close and in a way few people ever get to see. How they live, their habits, what they eat, and why they are a lot more afraid of people than people are of them will be explained in easy to understand detail that you and your children will never forget. A large variety of raptors and birds of prey, snakes, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals will be our guests for the public to experience first-hand, with the help of our visiting experts.

Over the years many different animals have featured up close and alive - Black Bears, Cougars, Eagles, Hawks, Owls, Vultures and even the American Condor have all been visitors to the Festival, not to mention, all of the opossums, skunks, raccoons, and the wide variety of snakes, turtles, frogs, and even a wide variety of strange insects. All of these creatures have been accompanied by top experts from around the country, ready to answer any questions, and to bring to life what it is like to live the life of these animals.

2019 is going to be no exception to this long history of eagerly awaited NEPA Audubon Festivals. Among the 2019 Festival highlights are hands-presentations by the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a nationally recognized center for rehabilitation of injured local mountain wildlife. In addition will be the Bill Streeter from the Delaware Valley Raptor Center, a nationally recognized expert on birds of prey. These are two of the favorite Pocono Mountains favorites for wildlife enthusiasts. Second Chance Wildlife Center will be presenting as well, with a variety of wild animals recovering so as to be released back in the wild. Additionally, there are presentations and exhibits by a variety of other environmental groups.

The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will be present the entire two days of the event, the Delaware Valley Raptor Center, with Bill Streeter, will be with us Saturday afternoon at 1pm and 3pm. On Sunday, in addition to The Pocono Rehabilitation Center, Second Chance Wildlife Center will be with us in the afternoon at 1pm and 3pm.

Subhead: Lots to see

The Festival has expanded to include many of the area’s best craftsmen, encouraging demonstration and explanations about techniques, especially for children.

Over 80 of the Nation’s finest wildlife and nature artists and craftsmen will be exhibiting, as well as selling their work. Photography, acrylic and oil painting, serigraphy, and watercolor will all be displayed. Handmade craftswork, inspired by nature or wildlife, will be at the 2 day festival. Jewelry, clothing, pottery, woodcarving, quilting, metalwork, leatherworkers and furniture are just some of the many crafts that will be exhibited, and for sale. Many of these artists and craftsmen are from our region, and include the best artists and craftsmen in the nation.

Sponsored by the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society, the festival helps to fund environmental scholarships and conservation programs for schools and community groups. Additionally, the NEPA Audubon Society maintains 2 wetlands in Wayne County.

