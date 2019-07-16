SCRANTON, PA – It’s almost halfway to Christmas! The Lackawanna Historical Society will celebrate Christmas in July at the Circle Drive-In on Route 6 in Dickson City on Thursday, July 25 with a special screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Admission is $7, and gates open at 7 pm. Beat the heat with holiday music and Christmas decorations, and come join us for a festive evening of holiday fun!

“Christmas Vacation” is a cult classic starring Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid, so get in the spirit by dressing up as your favorite character from the movie! A costume contest will be held before the movie begins at dusk.

While you’re modeling your costume and admiring the Christmas decorations, get a jump on your Christmas shopping at our local history marketplace. Several local authors will be on hand to sign copies of their books, including Gary Ryman, author of Fire Men Stories from Three Generations of a Firefighting Family and Mayday: Firefighter Down; Julie Esty, author of Stories in Stone, based on the fascinating stories of those buried in the Dunmore Cemetery; and a few more surprises.

For more information about this event, contact the Lackawanna Historical Society at 570-344-3841 or email lackawannahistory@gmail.com.