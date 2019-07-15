The Women Veterans Committee of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Veterans Services (GAC-VS) will host a Women Veterans Town Hall and Expo to honor women veterans for their service and also update them on programs and services they may have earned.

The FREE event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Led by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), the GAC-VS is the commonwealth’s first interagency collaboration, which strives to enhance the quality of programs and services for its nearly 800,000 veterans. The DMVA and GAC-VS are partnering with the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center and the Veterans Resource Coalition of NEPA to host this town hall and expo.

“Women veterans face a number of unique challenges when transitioning back to civilian life, such as access to health care and even receiving proper recognition for their service,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Eric Weller, DMVA’s deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs and chair of the GAC-VS. “Through this town hall and expo we will be able to connect women veterans -- who are the fastest growing subpopulation of the military and veteran communities -- to the programs and services they earned through their selfless service to our country.”

Weller is also the keynote speaker and will talk about the various programs and services available through the DMVA for Pennsylvania’s more than 60,000 women veterans.

Additional speakers will focus on county, state and federal benefits, and available health care services. Representatives from multiple state offices and organizations will also be in attendance to provide information and assistance.

This event is the third in a series of town hall and expos that the GAC-VS and DMVA are planning. No registration is required. For questions, please contact Crystal Petery at 717-861-6904 or crpetery@pa.gov.