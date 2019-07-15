Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Wayne County

Short Term

-County Wide- -Sign Repair and Replacement-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 371-Cochecton Tpk-Damascus-Detour-Pipe Replacement-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 1023-Pine Mill Rd-Manchester-Single Lane-Patching-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 3024-Tannery Rd-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 3026-Tut Hill Rd-S. Canaan-Single Lane-Chipping-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 3027-Calwalder Rd-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

•SR 3028-Owego-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 3029-Melody Rd-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Chipping-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 4007-Upper Woods Rd-Lebanon-Single Lane-Patching-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

• SR 4033-Como Rd-Preston-Detour-Rock Protect-7/15/2019-7/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM