Set at Wallenpaupack Area Middle School, July 20-21

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - The 35th Annual Audubon Wildlife Art & Craft Festival is planned for Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, at Wallenpaupack Area Middle School.

The event is described as an educational, fun-filled opportunity to experience firsthand many of nature's mysteries.

“Featuring continuous presentations of live animals by some of the top wildlife experts in the Northeast, it is a way for all members of the family to experience up close their wildlife neighbors, and to learn all about them,” David Fooks, Festival Director, said.

Over 80 of the Nation’s finest wildlife and nature artists and craftsmen will be exhibiting and selling their work, much of it wildlife and nature oriented.



Wildlife presentations



The real jewel of the event, however, is its wildlife and nature presentations, Fook said. “These exhibits and presentations have always been designed for kids, yet, the audience is filled with fascinated adults, as well,” he noted.

Through the years, children have been able to look eye to eye with some of North America’s most unusual creatures, and have the animals look back… alive, curious, and…well fed.

Over the years many different animals have featured up close and alive - Black Bears, Cougars, Eagles, Hawks, Owls, Vultures and even the American Condor have all been visitors to the Festival, not to mention, all of the opossums, skunks, raccoons, and the wide variety of snakes, turtles, frogs, and even a wide variety of strange insects. All of these creatures have been accompanied by top experts from around the country, ready to answer any questions, and to bring to life what it is like to live the life of these animals.

Among the 2019 Festival highlights are hands-presentations by the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, a nationally recognized center for rehabilitation of injured local mountain wildlife.

Kathy and Eric Uhler bring a variety of birds, animals, and reptiles to the stage and present lively, funny and immensely interesting aspects of these creatures, their lives and what Kathy and Eric do to care for them as licensed wildlife rehabilitators and operators of the non-profit Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.

Kathy, Eric, and their volunteer staff also have a “booth” at the festival for showing their animals, and wander the festival floor with some of the animals for close-up viewing.

They also do "walk-arounds" with animals throughout the Festival, and will also will have a display with live birds of prey and animals throughout both days of the festival.

In addition will be Bill Streeter from the Delaware Valley Raptor Center, a nationally recognized expert on birds of prey. These are two of the favorite Pocono Mountains favorites for wildlife enthusiasts.

Second Chance Wildlife Center will be presenting as well, with a variety of wild animals recovering so as to be released back in the wild. Additionally, there are presentations and exhibits by a variety of other environmental groups.



Wildlife schedule



The schedule is as follows:

Saturday 11 a.m.: Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center; Kathy and Eric Uhler will present a great show with live animals and birds

Saturday 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Delaware Valley Raptor Center; Bill Streeter will once again be here with his birds of prey, with his program called “Close Encounters with Birds of Prey”.

Sunday 11 a.m.: Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center; Kathy and Eric Uhler again will do their presentation with live wild animals and birds of the Pocono Mountains.

Sunday 1 and 3 p.m. Second Chance Wildlife Center will have wild animals of our region that are in the process of recovering to be released back in the wilds.



Proceeds benefit…



Sponsored by the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society, the festival helps to fund environmental scholarships and conservation programs for schools and community groups. Additionally, the NEPA Audubon Society maintains two wetlands in Wayne County.

The festival was started in 1984 by Voni Strasser, one of the founders of the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society.



Hours & more



Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Plenty of delicious food is available at the event. Admission is $5, and children under the age of 12 years admitted free. The Middle School is located at the end of Atlantic Avenue, off Route 6, just east of Hawley. The school is air-conditioned. A variety of lunch choices prepared by local chefs, and a wide selection of desserts will be available for purchase in the cafeteria.

Visit the website at www.audubonfestival.com.