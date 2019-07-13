BY THE NUMBERS

30 years

8907 aluminum cans

21.72 miles, if all cans were standard 4.83 inches high, laid end to end

9144 tires

3.00 miles if all tires were 20.832” across, laid side by side

MILFORD - The 30th annual “On and Under the Delaware River Clean Up” hosted by Kittatinny Canoes is set Monday - Wednesday, July 15-17.

Kittatinny Canoes' annual river cleanup is a major success, in large part to their faithful volunteers who come back year after year, Kittatinny notes.



462.2 tons of trash



During the previous 30 years of doing this cleanup they have removed 9,144 tires, 8,907 pounds of aluminum cans and a total of 462.2 tons of trash from the river and its banks.

If they were all standard tires measuring 20.832 inches across, the tires picked up by the volunteers, laid side by side, would stretch 3.00 miles.

If the aluminum cans were all standard soda cans 4.83 inches high, laid end to end they would reach 21.72 miles, or nearly the distance from Milford to Hawley along Route 6.

Hundreds of volunteers give their time to help preserve and protect the ecology of the river and its inhabitants. Kittatinny, in return for their time and loyalty, provides complimentary canoes, campsites, breakfast, and a barbecue dinner to all of the volunteers.



Organized by skill



The volunteers are organized according to skill, some just picking up trash and debris along the banks and where the water is shallow; others are divers and snorkelers who concentrate on the deeper sections of the river.

“As a team, they are unstoppable,” Kittatiny’s press announcement states. “…This is our way of giving back to this great resource, the Delaware River.”

They encourage the public join them in this environmentally conscious endeavor. Please contact Kittatinny Canoes at 1-800-FLOAT-KC or email them at riverbeach@kittatinny.com so that we may provide you with more information or make your reservations.



