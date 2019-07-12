WAYMART—New traffic patterns along Water Street have caused strife for residents in the last month.

In May, Waymart Borough Council adopted a new ordinance declaring Water Street to be one-way traffic between Belmont Street and East Street, which went into effect on June 12.

Still adjusting to the new traffic patterns, residents reported several close calls at Tuesday evening's council meeting.

“It seems as though a number of people are not paying attention to that sign,” explained resident Maria Miller.

Another resident of the Borough, Barb Podunajec, noted she'd witnessed three cars driving the wrong way down Water Street since the new traffic pattern went into effect.

Council advised the public to be vigilant of the posted signs directing the new traffic pattern.

Those traveling through Waymart Borough are reminded traffic now flows from Belmont Street eastbound onto Water Street, and from Water Street eastbound onto East Street.

Hydroelectric plant update

After citizen inquiry, Waymart Borough Council relayed it has received no updates or new information regarding the Waymart West Pumping Station.

As earlier reported, Adam Rousselle of Renewable Energy Aggregators applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee (FERC) for a preliminary permit to conduct a feasibility study to construct a hydroelectric pump station, part of which falls in Waymart Borough.

Several Borough residents have repeatedly voiced their opposition to this project since it came to the borough's attention.

In May, residents brought a signed petition opposing the project, noting that, should it be constructed, the pump station would destroy farmland, disturb the historicity of the location and “would create pollution, erosion, and environmental issues,” according to the official meeting minutes.

Other concerns were an increase in flooding in the area, a potential loss of property, and that the area is zoned borough residential.

The group of residents returned in June and at Tuesday's July meeting to follow up.

“We are going to be ever diligent until he [Rouselle] either suspends this project or it is denied,” said Maria Miller at Tuesday's meeting.

Miller noted there have been 29 letters submitted to FERC, 28 of which stand in opposition to the project.

Council has stated, as a group, it is neither in support nor opposition to the project as not enough information is yet available to make a decision.

Council noted Tuesday it had not received any further information or correspondence from FERC or Rouselle regarding the proejct.

Website change

At Tuesday's meeting, Parks and Recreations Committee Chair, Michele Torquati announced the URL for the borough's website had changed.

When the municipality's former website domain was transitioned to Borough Council, the members were unaware it was up for sale.

The domain was purchased by someone else, prompting the need to change URLs.

Those looking for up-to-date information on the borough, its activities, ordinances and other information can now find it at: www.waymart.org.