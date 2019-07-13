The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) is pleased to announce two new employees who bring a wealth of experience in their respective fields.

Valerie Case and James Hamill joined the team in June and are familiar faces around the Pocono Mountains.

Ms. Case will bolster the sales team as Sales Manager. She comes to the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau from the Pocono Chamber of Commerce where she served as Vice President of Operations since early 2018.

Valerie will be expanding the bureau’s reach into the Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey markets. Ms. Case has degrees from Moravian College (B.A.) and Chestnut Hill College (Psy.M.) and lives near Allentown.

Mr. Hamill is the new Director of Public Relations for the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

He spent the past 15 years in television news primarily with WNEP-TV as a weekend anchor as well as reporter, videographer and producer.

For the past 6 years, James (also Jim) covered Wayne and Pike counties and will now serve as a resource for media covering the Pocono Mountains.

He has a degree from Syracuse University (B.S.) and lives with his wife and children in Honesdale where he grew up.