Annville, PA – Approximately 160 soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 28th Military Police Company (28th MP Co.) returned from the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield (OSS). The company, which deployed in early October 2018, is part of the 165th Military Police Battalion, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division.



The 28th MP Co. provided security and customs support in nearly a dozen countries in Southwest Asia. Operating in one of the most dynamic regions of the world, their presence enhanced security cooperation and provided vital reassurance to our partners and allies in the region.



“I am extremely excited to have the soldiers of the 28th Military Police Company back home in Pennsylvania,” said Lt. Col. Brad Pierson, commander of the 165th Military Police Battalion. “They have achieved exceptional results and have been outstanding representatives for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and the 165th Military Police Battalion.”

In attendance to welcome the soldiers home and thank them for their service were Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, joined by ranking officers, including Brig. Gen. Mark Schindler, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs deputy adjutant general-Army and Brig. Gen. Mark McCormack, deputy commander, 28th Infantry Division.



Established in 1964 as the 4th Military Police and Security Platoon and designated as the 28th MP Co. in 1965, the company deployed to Iraq in 2007. In 2010 through 2013, members of the 28th MP Co. deployed to Afghanistan as part of the joint Police Operational Mentoring and Liaison Team along with armed forces from our state partner, Lithuania, working with the Afghan national security forces.

The PA National Guard is the second largest Guard in the nation and is part of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs dual mission of supporting nearly 800,000 Pennsylvania veterans and providing safety and security for our commonwealth and nation.