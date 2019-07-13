This week was founded by the National Center for Assisted Living in 1995. This year’s theme was “Capture the Moment”. Several guidelines were given for this week long competition to inspire staff to get creative in order to further person-centered care to their residents.

Kim Erickson, ADC, activities director at Bethany Village asked residents to name five special memories and celebrate one each day.

Day one was a wedding celebration. Residents and staff shared photos and wedding dresses followed by a wine and cheese reception complete with wedding cake. Day two was a day to reminisce about getting your driver’s license and first car.

In the evening they were all treated to an awesome car show and BBQ. Day three we celebrated “school days’. A presentation was given about the remaining one room school houses in Wayne County.

The afternoon was capped off with an ice cream social. Day four focused on past careers. Everyone was intrigued to learn about the interesting past careers of our residents. The residents gave all staff a “thank you” gift in appreciation for choosing a career in health care. Day five was extra special as we celebrated family. The day was spent sharing family pictures both old and new. The finale for this spectacular week was an afternoon of music, cocktails and snacks.

Kim has raised the quality of social interaction at Bethany Village to a level that deserves this recognition. The entire staff and every resident would like to congratulate her on this well deserved honor.