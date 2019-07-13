Calkins Ag 4-H club participated in the trash pick-up in early May. They walked the surrounding roads in Calkins and picked up the litter that collects on the sides of the roads. They did a great job keeping our rural area beautiful.
Submitted by News Reporter - Elyse Montgomery
Calkins Ag gives back
Calkins Ag 4-H club participated in the trash pick-up in early May. They walked the surrounding roads in Calkins and picked up the litter that collects on the sides of the roads. They did a great job keeping our rural area beautiful.